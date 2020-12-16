Vijay Diwas 2020: Here are some unknown facts that you need to know about India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of the historic moments took place around 49 years ago when the 1971 war took place and Pakistan surrendered to India and it led to the formation of Bangladesh. The war took place on December 3, 1971, and it lasted for 13 days and came to end on December 16 with the surrender of the Pakistan Army. Bangladesh was liberated. Since then, the day is celebrated as Vijay Diwas in India and Bangladesh.

Here are some unknown facts that you need to know about India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War:

1. When the war took place in 1971, the Mukti Bahini guerrillas in East Pakistan joined hands with the Indian forces to fight against Pakistani troops in the east. They went through rigorous training from the Indian army and also received weapons from them.

2. When the war was ended the 93,000 Pakistani troops led by General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered to the allied forces. They were returned as part of the Shimla Agreement of 1972.

3. The Eastern Front: "On 15 Dec, forty sorties of MiGs and Hunters were flown to target enemy troops occupying the Dacca University campus, with no collateral damage caused to any of the buildings or structures outside the target area": Indian Air Force

4. The Western Front: "Interdiction strikes behind enemy lines crippled the enemy's movement and blunted his attacks. The operations, mainly directed towards Ganganagar-Fazilka sector, saw attacks on a large number of trains carrying tanks, ammunition, POL etc": IAF

5. The media reported widespread genocide against Bengalis, mainly Hindus, and it is said that about 10 million people migrated to India and India opened its borders for the Bengali refugees.

6. The Indian Navy's Western Naval Command successfully conducted a surprise attack on Karachi port under the codename Trident on the night of December 4-5.

7. The war began with the conflict that was sparked by the Liberation War of Bangladesh following West Pakistan’s ill-treatment of the people and undermining the election results in East Pakistan. The call for secession was officially raised on March 26, 1971, by East Pakistan. India’s then Prime Minister expressed full support for their independence struggle on the very next day.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma