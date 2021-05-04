Venus Planetary Transition 2021: The impact of Venus will be on every sign. So, without further ado, let's get to know what will be the impact of Venus transition on your sign:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The planet Venus is known as the symbol of love, fortune and happiness and the movement of this planet is considered auspicious. According to Indian astrology, on May 4 at 1:09 PM Venus moved into the Taurus sign. It is believed that when these two powerful sign and planet come together, they bring good luck and prosperity. The impact of Venus will be on every sign. So, without further ado, let's get to know what will be the impact of Venus transition on your sign:

Aries

You are liekly to meet someone, and you will share a good bond with them. Your financial condition is likely to improve. Those who are in a relationship need to be careful. It is advisable to not take a hasty decision.

Taurus

The transition of Venus planet will be beneficial for you. Those who are looking for a job will get a new opportunity. Your name and fame will increase. There is a high chance that you might get promoted.

Gemini

Those who are applying for colleges abroad are likely to hear good news. You need to take proper care of your health. You might face some problem in your relationship. It is advisable to cut down your expenses this month.

Cancer

The transition of Venus will be lucky for you. You are likely to get a good opportunity in business. You might get a marriage proposal in the coming days. Those who are in a relationship will share a good bond.

Leo

The transition of Venus will provide you with good opportunities. Your financial condition will improve. There is a possibility that you might buy a new vehicle.

Virgo

You need to take proper care of your health. You will be blessed with good luck and you will get good opportunities in your career.

Libra

There is a high chance that you will build good contacts. If you are planning to marry someone, then this is the right time for you. You will share a cordial relationship with your in-laws.

Scorpio

You are likely to go abroad to study or for a job. It is advisable to not misunderstand things and listen to things carefully.

Sagittarius

You are likely to get promoted or you will get a new job. You need to think twice before saying anything to a teammate as it will create differences in the workplace for you.

Capricorn

You will be financially strong. It is advisable to give time to your partner. You are likely to make a change in your career.

Aquarius

If you are planning to invest in property, then this is the right time for you. However, it is advisable to consult an expert before taking any decision. Your name and fame will increase.

Pisces

You will share a good bond with your siblings. You need to take care of your health. You are likely to get the appraisal.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma