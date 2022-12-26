Veer Baal Diwas 2022: Here's Why The Day Is Specially Dedicated To The Sons Of Guru Gobind Singh Ji

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi in January announced December 26 to be celebrated as 'Veer Baal Diwas to pay tribute to the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh's four sons who were executed by the Mughals. In his announcement, he said, " ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma." Therefore, today India is celebrating the courage and valour of the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji as Veer Baal Diwas.

Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

Veer Baal Diwas 2022: History

The four sons of Guru Gobind Singh were named Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Shahibjada Jujhar Singh, Sahibjada Zorawar Singh, and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. They were referred to as four sahibzade Khalsa. The 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his army were attacked by the Mughal army at Anandpur Sahib fort. In 1699, Guru Gobind Singh Ji established Khalsa. Four Sahibzade were executed by the Mughal forces at the age of 19.

Veer Baal Diwas 2022: Significance And Celebrations

The special occasion of Veer Baal Diwas is observed to honour the 'Sahibzades', the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This day marks the sacrifice of the youngest sahibzade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting an event at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in honour of this special occasion. He will be attending a 'Shabad Kirtan' arranged by around 300 Baal kirtanish.