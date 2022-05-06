New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Goa, the party capital of India, is a go-to destination to spend leisure times with your friends and family. From beaches to sea-side parties to good food, you will find everything in Goa. Adding one more place to enjoy Goan atmosphere, Vedant Gupta has started a new restaurant, Vedro, which will give you the essence of tropical paradise with the breezy vibes of Goa and also capture the aesthetics of the party vibes in the Island state.

This restaurant has been catching a lot of attention lately due to the amazing atmosphere it has created and how amazingly it has expressed the essence of Goa. Designed by the interior and fashion designer Suzzanne Khan, the restaurant will get you party-ready in no time. From relaxed dining to warm vibes of Goan culture to your classic salt and pepper martini, Vedro has it all.

Located in the heart of Goa, Panjim, Vedro restaurant will offer you comfort, luxury, amazing food with some twist and a 10-page bar menu. The two-storeyed restaurant has a sufficient space for many to enjoy the breeze of the sea. Vedro radiates the boho vibes with massive chandeliers and beautiful graffiti on the walls. You will also see big posters shining with neon signs, jute rugs, and decorative cacti.

The restaurant will also give the eccentric zing with their 'Fountain of Youth' bar. The bar is on the first floor of the venue, with a tiny smoking zone in the corner. Vedro brings a twist to your traditional Indian cuisine as it is inspired by Japanese food trends, and promises to bring you a bit of nostalgia at affordable prices. Even though the menu is short, the Indian influence in the experimental dishes is very much there, which will surely make your drool.

The restaurant is planning to introduce a chef's special menu and seasonal menus in the upcoming days making the menu longer. To make things even more exciting, Vedro will also introduce a DJ to their compound and also a dinner theatre. Once visited, you will keep coming back to Vedro for all the aesthetics, warm vibes, fun night and most importantly good food.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav