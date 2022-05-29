New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vat Savitri Vrat is one of the most auspicious days in which married women observe fast for the long life of their beloved husbands and their well-being. This year, Vat Savitri Vrat will fall on the same day as Shani Jayanti. According to the Purnimanta calendar, Vat Savitri Vrat is observed during Jyeshtha Amavasya which coincides with Shani Jayanti and Purnimanta calendar is followed in North Indian states for the festivals.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: Date

Vat Savitri Vrat will be celebrated on May 30, 2022, Monday.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to drik panchang, the Amavasya Tithi will begin on May 29, 2022, at 02:54 PM and will end on May 30, 2022, at 04:59 PM.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: History

According to the beliefs, Lord Yama, the God of death, came to take the life of Savitri's husband Satyawan. But Savitri compelled him to return the life of her husband. Pleased with the devotion of Savitri, Yama returned without taking Satyawan with him. That is why married women observe Vat Savitri Vrat for the long life of their husbands.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: Puja Vidhi

Women should take bath before sunrise with Sesame (til) and gooseberry (amla) added in water and wear new clothes, bangles and sindoor. The puja is [erformed under the Banyan tree. If the tree is not available, dig a stick of Banayan tree in the soil. Otherwise, make a portrait of a Banyan tree on wood with turmeric and sandalwood paste. Some women also place the idols of Satyavan and Savitri and offer vermilion along with other things to them. Offer water, flowers, rice, gram seeds and special dishes made at home to the Banyan tree. Then do the parikrama around the Banyan tree while chanting, along with winding yellow and red thread around the tree. After that, listen to the story of Satyawan and Savitri. Take prasad and donate food, clothes, etc to poor people.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav