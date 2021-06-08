Vrat Savitri Vrat is also called Vat Purnima Vrat in South India which will be observed during Jyeshtha Purnima. Read on to know more details about the special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vat Savitri Vrat is one of the most significant vrats observed by married women for the longevity of their husbands and for the well-being of their family members. For Hindus, who follow the Purnimant calendar, Vrat Savitri Vrat will be observed on Jyeshtha Amavasya and will coincide with Shani Amavasya. The special day will be falling on June 10, 2021. Meanwhile, in South India, where Hindus follow the Amanta calendar, Vrat Savitri Vrat is also called Vat Purnima Vrat which will be observed during Jyeshtha Purnima.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2021: Important times on Amavasya

Amavasya start- June 9, 2021 at 01:58 pm

Amavasya end- June 10, 2021 at 04:22 pm

Sunrise 5:33 am

Sunset. 6:53 pm

Moonrise 5:12 am

Moonset. 6:59 pm

Vat Savitri Vrat 2021: Auspicious time

Brahma muhurat 4:45am to 05:33 am

Abhijit muhurat 11:46 am to 12:40 pm

Vat Savitri Vrat 2021: Significance

In Hindu Purana like Bhavishyothra Purana, Skanda Purana and Mahabharat etc. significance of Vat Savitri Vrat is glorified. When Lord Yama, the Lord of death came to take Satyawan, husband of Savitri, she compelled Yama to return the life of her husband. Yama was pleased with the devotion of Savitri and returned back without taking Satyawan with him. Women worship Vat, the Banyan tree, treat it as symbolic of trimurtis- Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. This day honours the dedication of Savitri who saved her husband from the clutches of Yamaraj.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2021: Story

There was s kingdom Madra. King Ashvapati and queen Malavi of that kingdom worshipped God Savitr. They were blessed with a daughter who was named as Savitri. She led an ascetic life. King asked her to set out to find herself a husband. She selected to marry Satyavan son of an exiled king Dyumatsenec. Narad muni warned that Satyvan is destined to die in a year. Savitri was firm on her decision. After marriage she moved to forest. On the Satyawan destined death day, Savitri laid his body under the Banyan tree. Lord Yama came to fetch his soul. Savitri pleaded and praised Yamaraj, who got impressed with her conviction told her to ask for three boons of her choice, except the life of Satyavan. Her in laws were on exile, she asked her first boon for them to be reinstated in their kingdom with peace and grace. Second boon for a son for his father. She asked for her children as her third boon. Yama stood there in a dilemma but finally agreed and left Satyavan alive. Savitri circled around the Banyan tree after that Satyavan woke up. Savitri could save the life of her husband.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2021: Puja vidhi

- Before sunrise women take bath with Sesame (til) and gooseberry (amla) added in water.

- They wear new clothes, bangles, sindoor etc.

- Fasting women eat roots.

- Puja is done under Banyan tree. Where tree is not available, a stick of Banayan tree is dig in soil and where this is also not available, a portrait of Banyan tree is made on wood with turmeric and sandal wood paste.

- Some women place idols of Satyavan and Savitri, offer vermilion along with other things to them.

- Water, flowers, rice, gram seeds and special dishes made at home are offered to Banyan tree.

- Women do parikrama around the Banyan tree with chanting and winding yellow and red thread around it.

- They listen story of Satyavan and Savitri.

- Prasad is distributed.

- Women donate food, clothes etc to poor people.

Women celebrate this vrat with immense joy and dedication.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal