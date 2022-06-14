New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Married Hindu women are observing the Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat today (June 14). The day is observed by the married women in several parts of the country including Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat on the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Day) in the month of Jyeshtha. The festival is dedicated to Devi Savitri who tricked Yamraj (God of Death) into giving a new lease of life to her dead husband, Satyawan. Women, on this day, keep a day-long fast and worship the Banyan Tree, the same tree where Devi Savitri sat and prayed for Satyawan. Hence the name Vat Savitri or Vat Purnima Vrat is given to this day.

The women read the Vrat Katha while sitting under the Banyan tree to seek blessings as it represents Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. And, today on this auspicious occasion, you can begin your celebrations by sending these Happy Vat Purnima 2022 wishes to your friends and family.

Happy Vat Purnima Vrat 2022 Wishes:

Wishing you a Happy Vat Savitri Purnima

Happy Vat Savitri Purnima

Sending Vat Savitri Puja greetings to you

Wish you all a very Happy Vat Savitri Puja

Sending you wishes on this beautiful occasion

Wish you a happy married life. Happy Vat Savitri Puja.

Wish you a healthy married life. Happy Vat Savitri Puja.

Vat Savitri 2022 Messages:

May this day of Vat Savitri Puja make your married bond stronger.

May The Sindhoor testify your Prayers For Your Husbands Long Life, The Mangal Sutra Reminds you Of, The Promises That Binds you. Happy Vat Savitri Puja!

May the festival fills your married life with immense love.

A fasting that bestows good fortune, health, and longevity, Best wishes to all mothers and sisters of Vat Savitri Vrat.

May Devi Savitri shower blessings on your married life.

May the love between you and your husband deepen with every passing day. Happy Vat Savitri.

