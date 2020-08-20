New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The knowledge of Vastu Shastra can boost the positive energy of your house as it directly affects the vibes and spirituality around you. Vastu Shastra is India’s traditional architecture system that describes the principle of alignments, measurements, directions, strength, spatial geometry and more. It is an ancient guide which has been followed by several architectures across the world while preparing a plan for a new house. Vastu Shastra has also a great influence on the interior decoration of the houses in India. Read on to know how colours and directions of a candle can affect the Vastu of your house.

Light Green Candles

While placing candles is the house it brings energy and wealth luck in the family. It also adds a spark to the aspirations of the young children of the house. Although, the colours and the direction of placing these candles, played an important role in the Vastu Shastra of the house. It is believed that green candles should be lightening up in the east direction of the house to bring good luck and prosperity.

White Candles

White coloured candles should be placed at the west of the house. It is believed that the west direction holds the influence of metal, and white colour is good with metals. It brings happiness and joy in the house, especially it keeps the youngest girl in the house happy. Also, this direction is related to Harsh Tatva, white colour brings peace and happiness under the influence of harsh tatva. The regular practice of lighting a white candle in the west direction of the house keeps the house happy and joyful.

Apart from candles, everything you place in your home affects the Vastu Shastra. So, it has been always advisable to keep your home planned and organized according to Vasu tips.

Posted By: Srishti Goel