Vastu Tips 2023: 5 Tips To Bring Positivity, Wealth, Health And Happiness In The New Year

VASTU SHASTRA is an Indian traditional system of architecture based on ancient texts that describe the basic principles of design, layout, ground preparations, measurements and spatial geometry. It unifies science, art, astronomy and astrology. The term Vastu Shastra in Sanskrit signifies the 'science of architecture.' It helps in maintaining a spiritually pure home to improve quality of life and spiritual practice.

According to Vastu, the universe comprises five elements, Earth, Air, Fire, Space and Water. These five elements help in balancing life in the universe. As we are into the new year, if you're planning to purchase a house or renovate your home and are a believer in Vastu Shastra, consider these tips to welcome positivity and wellness into your home.

1. Positive Energy

A house becomes a home with positive energy flowing into it. As per Vastu rules, the house entrance is very important for the flow of energy. When buying or constructing a home, ensure having the main entrance of your house at north, east or northeast.

2. Wealth

In order to attract luck and prosperity, you should place your wardrobe in the south or south-west direction of the house. The doors to your wardrobe should open in the north direction of the house.

3. Happiness

One should away keep an aquarium in the home as the sound of flowing water in the aquarium helps in the flow of positive energy and increase prosperity in your home. Also, put up some happy frames and photos in the northeast directions of your house to attract happiness.

4. Career

As per Vastu shastra, keeping a flute in your house keeps one away from financial crisis and troubles. To face trouble related to education and career, one can place or hang two flutes in your house.

5. Health

Maintaining the good health of your family members is crucial. When sleeping, one should keep their head towards the south, and face towards the northeast. Also, one should refrain from placing mirrors opposite to their bed as they lead to drained energy and sickness as per Vastu Shastra. keeping a burning candle in the room of an unwell person can help in their speedy recovery.