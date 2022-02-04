New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is a melting pot of many different religions, cultures, traditions, customs, languages, and beliefs. Because of this, the country celebrates several festivals throughout the year, Basant Panchami being one among them.

Also known and celebrated as Saraswati Pooja in Eastern parts of India, Basant Panchami marks the beginning of 'Basant' or spring season according to the Hindu calendar. As per the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the fifth day of Magha Maas.

According to Hindu beliefs, Maa Saraswati - the deity of learning, music, and art - was born on this day. Thus, to achieve wisdom and art from her, devotees celebrate Basant Panchami as Saraswati Pooja. Also, the festival is symbolized by the color yellow, which is Goddess Saraswati’s favorite color. Therefore, yellow attire is worn by the devotees as a mark of respect to her. Also, the color yellow signifies the harvest time for the mustard crop. Traditional dishes are prepared and distributed amongst all to celebrate ‘Basant’.

This year, Basant Panchami will be observed on Saturday, 5 February. The Shubh Muhurat for the festival is from 07:07 am to 12:35 am. Meanwhile, the Tithi starts on 5 February at 3:47 am and ends on 6 February at 3:46 am.

Here are some songs and mantras to appease Goddess Saraswati on this Basant Panchami.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha