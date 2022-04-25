New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Varuthini Ekadashi 2022 is celebrated on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksha (Full Moon) in the month of Vaishakha every year. This auspicious festival is one of the major festivals of Hindus and devotees on this day worship, Lord Vamana. Lord Vamana is the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year, Varuthani Ekadashi is falling on April 26. On this auspicious day, people observe a long day fast and do charity. They donate food, clothes and other items to people in need. It is believed that if people do good deeds on this auspicious day then it brings good luck to them.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date- April 26th, 2022

Shubh Timing Begins- 01:37 AM on Apr 26, 2022

Shubh Timing Ends- 12:47 AM on Apr 27, 2022

Vruthini Ekadashi 2022 Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh, clean clothes.

- Recite Vishnu Mantra "Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaya Namah"

- Chant Vishnu Sahastranaam and read other holy scriptures

- Light incense stick, offer flower and do tilak

- Offer chappan bhog to Lord Vishnu as prasad and later distribute among family members

- Light sesame or ghee or mustard oil lamp in the temple of your home. Conclude your puja by performing Vishnu aarti

- Donate clothes, food and other necessary items to needy people

Varuthini Ekadashi 2022: Vrat Vidhi

- Eat one meal the day before Varuthini Ekadashi

- Don't use cuss words on this day

- Don't do back bitching of people

- Recite Vishnu mantras to cleanse your soul

Varuthini Ekadashi 2022: Significance

As per Bhavishya Purana, a religious ancient text, Varuthini Ekadashi is mentioned as a part of the conversation between Lord Krishna and Yudhishthira. People who observe fast on this Ekadashi get guarded against evil, sorrows and troubles. Varuthini means protected or armoured, and this is why it is auspicious to observe this Ekadashi as it leads to a prosperous life. As per the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi is the eleventh lunar day of each of the two lunar phases- Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. Hence, there are two Varunthini Ekadashi in a year.

