Varuthini Ekadashi 2021: As the day is right around the corner, we have brought you some significant details on how to observe the fast and rituals of Varuthini Ekadashi.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Varuthini Ekadashi is one of the auspicious days for Hindus as, on this day, devotees worship Lord Vamana, the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This holy day is observed on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. This year, Varuthani Ekadashi is falling on May 7, 2021. On this day, devotees observe day-long fast and donate clothes, food, and other useful items to needy people to bring good luck.

As the day is right around the corner, we have brought you some significant details on how to observe the fast and rituals of Varuthini Ekadashi.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date- May 7, 2021

Shubh Timing Begins- 2:10 pm, May 6, 2021

Shubh Timing Ends- 3:32 pm, May 7, 2021

Varuthini Ekadashi 2021 Significance

The importance of this Ekadashi is mention in the Bhavishya Purana, a religious texts, which has stories of Indian gods and goddesses. Varuthini Ekadashi is mention as a part of the conversation between Lord Krishna and Yudhishthira. Those devotees who observe fast on this Ekadashi gets guarded against evil, sorrows and troubles. Varuthini means protected or armoured, and this why it is auspicious to observe this Ekadashi as it leads to a prosperous life.

Vruthini Ekadashi 2021 Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh, clean clothes.

- Recite Vishnu Mantra "Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaya Namah"

- Chant Vishnu Sahastranaam and read other holy scriptures

- Light incense stick, offer flower and do tilak

- Offer chappan bhog to Lord Vishnu as prasad and later distribute among family members

- Light sesame or ghee or mustard oil lamp in the temple of your home. Conclude your puja by performing Vishnu aarti

- Donate clothes, food and other necessary items to needy people



Varuthini Ekadashi 2021 Fasting Rules

- Eat one meal the day before Varuthini Ekadashi

- Don't use cuss words on this day

- Don't do back bitching of people

- Recite Vishnu mantras to cleanse your soul

- Break the fats between 5:53 am - 8:29 am on May 8, 2021

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv