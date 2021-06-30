In the times of pandemic, Van Mahotsav not only becomes the celebration of mother nature but also an observance to avoid the loss of human lives.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Van Mahotsav 2021 is going to start soon. The week-long festival is celebrated in India which is dedicated to the planet, India’s people call ‘mother’ or ‘the mother earth’. Van Mahotsav celebrates forests, trees and nature for their essential contribution in making the lives and lifelines of humans and other creatures possible. Van Mahotsav, during its week-long celebration attempts to remind the people of one of the worst giving of humankind to the nature – deforestation.



Van Mahotsav: Dates

Van Mahotsav 2021 will be celebrated across the country between July 1 to July 7.

Van Mahotsav: History

Observing the importance of plants, trees and forests, Van Mahotsav began a few years after India’s independence. First celebrated in 1950 by then Environment Minister Rafi Ahmed Kidwai, Van Mahotsav lays the emphasis on impact of deforestation on the wild animals and forest-dwelling creatures. Since 1950, Van Mahotsav is celebrated every year during the first week of July, between July 1 to July 7.

Van Mahotsav: Significance

Tropical forests are being cut at massive scales all over the world. Even during the pandemic when most of the world went into lockdown, the deforestation continued. India reportedly lost around 38.5 thousand hectares of tropical forest between 2019 and 2020, according to the findings of Global Forest Watch.

A recent analysis in DownToEarth suggests that the immune system in living animals relies on various plants’ components like nuts, fruits, leaves and rhizomes include natural immunity booster elements like antioxidants that enhance their immune system. The analysis found that the regions in India which had high populations but also had high green cover found themselves with lesser spread of COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, those with poor forest cover and similar population density had more number of people suffering due to COVID-19 infection.

In the times of pandemic, Van Mahotsav not only becomes the celebration of mother nature but also an observance to avoid the loss of human lives.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan