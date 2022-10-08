Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Know History, Significance And Celebrations Of This Day

OCTOBER is the time of year full of festivities and occasions. One such auspicious occasion that falls in the month of October is Valmiki Jayanti. The day is observed on the full moon night or the Purnima of the Ashwin month, which falls on October 9 this year. Also known as 'Pargat Diwas', the day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great author, Maharishi Valmiki. He is known to be the author of epic ramayan and revered as 'Adi Kavi', the first Sanskrit language poet.

The day of Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated in different parts of the country with great fervor and joy. Hindus pay respect to Valmiki Rishi for bringing the untold story of Lord Rama to the world.

Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Significance

Maharishi Valmiki is considered as the harbinger-poet in Sanskrit literature. He is also known as Adi Kavi, the first poet, author of epic Ramayana. Valmiki is also regarded as the 'Ocean of knowledge' in Hinduism. He was born along the banks of the Ganges in ancient India.

He was known as Ratnakara and used to frequently rob people. One day, he crossed paths with Narad Muni and witnessed a complete turn in his life. Afterwards, he began follwing Lord Rama and mediated for several years. He attained enlightenment and was renamed as Valmiki.

Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Date

This year Valmiki Jayanti will be observed on October 9, Sunday. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 03:41 AM on October 9 and end at 02:24 AM on October 9, 2022.

Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Celebrations

The celebrations of Valmiki Jayanti take place across the country but the major celebrations are held at the Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. It is believed that there is a 1,300 years old temple known as Arulmigu Sri Valmiki Temple, where Rishi Valmiki is supposed to have rested after writing down Ramayana.

Meanwhile, this year, Delhi Government has planned to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti in a 'grand' manner across the capital. According to a senior Delhi government official, the social welfare department has planned to organize functions and events through NGOs to celebrate the day. Each NGO will host a programme in every constituency which will include recitation of bhajans, kirtans and teaching of Maharishi Valmiki.

Last year the government also organized large-scale Valmiki Jayanti celebrations at the Thyagraj stadium.