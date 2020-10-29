Valmiki Jayanti 2020: Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, particularly by the Hindu devotees. Read on to know more about Maharishi Valmiki.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha Nakshatra of the Ashwin month (According to the Hindu lunar calendar) to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. According to the Gregorian calendar, Valmiki Jayanti falls in September or October. This year, the birth anniversary of the ancient poet is being celebrated on Saturday (October 31). Valmiki Jayanti is widely celebrated in northern and central India and it is popularly called Pragat Diwas in Rajasthan.

Who is Maharishi Valmiki?

Maharishi Valmiki is the first poet (Adi Kavi) of Sanskrit literature who is popularly known for writing an epic-- Ramayana. Valmiki Ji offered shelter to Devi Sita when Lord Rama banished her from the Raj Mahal. There she gave birth to two beautiful children Luv and Kush. Later, Valmiki Ji taught Ramayana, which contains 24,000 verses (shlokas) and 7 cantos (kandas), to the rajkumars of Ayodhya.

Janam Katha

The exact date and time of the birth of ace Maharishi are still unknown. But, it is believed to have lived around 500 BC. It is believed that Maharishi Valmiki Ji had the sharpness and shine like a full moon. Hence, people started celebrating Valmiki Jayanti on the full moon day. It is also believed that Valmiki Ji was a dacoit named Ratnakar until he met Narad Muni. Later, Narad Muni gave him the responsibility to write the story of Purushottam Rama and Devi Sita in easy language for future generations.

Significance

Valmiki Ji's Ramayan has a great significance in the life of Hindus. People recite the verses and Shlokas of Ramayana on auspicious occasions. To celebrate Valmiki Jayanti and to pass on the tradition to future generations, people take part in great processions called Shobha Yatras. On this day, people decorate the temples of Valmiki Ji and offer flowers fruits and food.

Posted By: Srishti Goel