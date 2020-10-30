Valmiki Jayanti 2020: Maharishi Valmiki is a popular author and poet of the Hindu scriptures. To mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, people across the country celebrate Valmiki Jayanti on the full moon day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maharishi Valmiki is an adi Kavi (first poet) of the Sanskrit scriptures. Valmiki Ji is best known for writing the story of Lord Vishnu (Maryada Purushottam Rama) and Goddess Lakshmi (Devi Sita) human avatar--Ramayana. Valmiki Ji scripted Ramayana on the orders of Brahma son Narad Muni. Narad Muni got stunned by Valmiki's writings and asked him to script Ramayana in an easy language for the future generations. Read on to know some, spiritual, inspirational, motivational and life-changing quotes penned by Maharishi Valmiki.

Quotes from Maharishi Valmiki

1. Enthusiasm has great strength. There is no greater strength than enthusiasm. There is nothing that is not attainable in this world for the enthusiastic.

2. "Not getting dejected or depressed, skill in doing one’s job and not losing heart in the face of difficulties – these are the qualities which enable one to achieve one’s goals."

3. "If a person is gifting away his elephant but his heart is set on the rope used for tying the elephant, of what use is his attachment to the rope when he is giving away the elephant itself."

4. "One should lift only such weight as will not exhaust one beyond a limit. One should eat only such food as will easily digest."

5. "Without danger knocking on the door of one's benefactor, where arises the chance to reciprocate?"

6. "One who is haughty, who does not know whether what he does is right or wrong and who has taken to the wrong path is to be disciplined even if he is guru, parent or an elder in age or learning."

7. "Only a person’s conduct and character proclaim whether he is born in a good family or whether he is boasting about himself or whether he is unblemished (shuchih) or blemished (ashuchih)."

8. "A guest, though he be ill mannered, deserves to be welcomed by the discerning."

9. "Wealth springs from dharma, from dharma comes happiness and one gets everything from dharma. Dharma is the essence of this world."

10. Only the timid and the weak leave things to destiny (daivam) but the strong and the self-confident never bank on destiny or luck (bhagya)

