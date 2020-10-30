Valmiki Jayanti 2020: To mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, people across the country celebrate Valmiki Jayanti on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashwin month.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day in Shukla Paksha of the Ashwin month according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Maharishi Valmiki is popularly known for writing an epic Ramayana, which consists of 24,000 Shlokas and seven cantos. Valmiki Ji was the first poet of the Sanskrit Scriptures. Narad Muni got impressed by his writing and asked Maharishi to write an epic on the life of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Maharishi Valmiki not only wrote the Ramayana, but he also taught the verses and the Shlokas of the Hindu scripture to Lord Rama's sons--Luv and Kush.

Messages

1. Lord Valmiki’s life teaches us that we are not born good or evil, it’s our deeds that determine our greatness. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

2. Daya ka sagar, Gyan ke strotra aur Ramayan ke srijankarta Maharishi Valmiki ki jayanti par aapko shubhkamnayein

3. Life is all about Karma and without Dharma, there is no importance of Karma….Always follow your Dharma when you perform your Karma for a blessed life…. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti to you.

4. You may gather knowledge and money and prestige and power, but if have missed love then you have missed the real door. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

5. On the auspicious occasion of Pargat Diwas, let us seek the blessings of Maharishi Valmiki to find the purpose of our existence and do good deeds for a beautiful tomorrow. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti!

Greeting and Wishes

1. Naman hai Maharishi Valmiki aur unki rachna Ramayan ko. Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti ki shubh kamnayein!

2. You can earn a lot of money and gather a lot of knowledge in life but if you have not earned or given love, then your life is of no good. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti!

3. All those who walk the path of Dharma, never go wrong in their Karma. They earn the blessings of Shri Ram and live a happy life

4. Warm wishes on the birth anniversary of the composer of the 1st Shloka of Sanskrit. Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2020!

5. Ramayan ke rachaita ko pranam,Sanskrit ke adi-kavi ko pranam, Valmiki Jayanti ki shubhkamnaye!

Posted By: Srishti Goel