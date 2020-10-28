Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Date and Time: To mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki Ji, the people across the country celebrate Valmiki Jayanti on full moon day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Adi Kavi (first port) of Sanskrit literature Maharishi Valmiki. Valmiki Ji is popularly known for writing the epic of 'Ramayana'. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Ashwin. In Rajasthan, Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm and also known as Pragat Diwas. This year, Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on Saturday (October 31, 2020).

Date and Time

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha in Ashwin month. However, according to the Gregorian calendar, Valmiki Jayanti Purnima tithi begins at 05:45 am on October 30, 2020, and will conclude at 10:20 pm on October 31, 2020.

Hostory of Valmiki Jayanti

On this day, people decorate Valmiki Temples and reads Ramayana which contains 24,000 shlokas and 7 cantos. One of the most famous temples of Valmiki Ji is situated in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai which is believed to be 1,300 years old. It is believed that Maharishi Valmiki offered shelter to devi Sita when she left Ayodhya after villagers questioned her purity. He also taught the Ramayana to the children of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita- Luv and Kush.

Significance of this day

It is believed that Maharishi Valmiki, who lived in Treta Yug, learned the story of Lord Rama from Narad Muni and under his guidance he wrote the epic. Ramayana is composed of about 480,002 words which are quarter to Mahabharata. It is believed that Narad Muni wanted to record the story of Lord Rama for future generations and for that he found Valmiki Ji as the most suitable person.

Posted By: Srishti Goel