New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vallabhacharya Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya Ji, who was the devotional pioneer of Shri Krishna Bhakti. Every year, this day is celebrated on April 26. Shri Vallabhacharya Ji is also known as Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya.

Shri Vallabhacharya Ji was born in Kashi in 1479 A.D. to a Telugu Brahmin family. According to drik panchang, he was born on Krishna Paksha Ekadashi during Vaishakha month as per the Purnimant lunar calendar followed in North India. Moreover, as per the Amanta lunar calendar, Shri Vallabhacharya was born on Krishna Paksha Ekadashi during Chaitra month. His birth anniversary falls on Varuthini Ekadashi.

Shri Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2022 Date and Time:

Shri Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on April 26, 2022. On this day, Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 1:38 AM on April 26, 2022, and will end at 12:47 AM on April 27, 2022.



Drik Panchang mentions that Shri Vallabhacharya was a devotee of Lord Krishna and worshipped the Shrinathji form of Lord Krishna. He founded the Pushti sect in India.

The birth anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya falls on Varuthini Ekadashi. Varuthini Ekadashi is celebrated on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksha (Full Moon) in the month of Vaishakha every year. On this day, the devotees worship Lord Vamana, the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Varuthini means protected or armoured, and this is why it is auspicious to observe this Ekadashi as it leads to a prosperous life.

Vallabhacharya Jayanti is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm by the devotees of Lord Krishna and Vallabhacharya. The significance of his birth anniversary is very special in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Chennai and Maharashtra. This festival is celebrated on a large scale in the temple of Shrinathji. In many places, people also offer prasad and distribute it among the devotees.

