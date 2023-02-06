Valentine's Week Full List 2023: Rose To Promise Day; Complete List Of All The Special Days Of The Week

THE VALENTINE week is almost here and is an ideal time to celebrate love and togetherness and romance. People from around the world celebrate Valentine's day by exchanging gifts, going on vacations and proposing to someone special. Valentine's week is all about sweet and great gestures of love. The history of Valentine's day dates back to the Roman empire, associated with Saint Valentine.

The week of Valentine's begins on February 07 with Rose day followed by propose day, chocolate day, teddy day, promise day, hug day, and kiss day. Each day of this week has its significance and is celebrated in various ways across the world by people of all races and castes. Look below for the complete list of Valentine's Week with their celebrations.

February 07 (Tuesday): Rose Day

Rose day marks the beginning of Valentine's week and is celebrated with great joy. People across the world present roses to their loved ones to express their feelings and gratitude towards them.

February 08 (Wednesday): Propose Day

Propose day is one of the most significant days of Valentine's week. On this occasion, people confess their feelings of love to their crush or partner and shower them with their love.

February 09 (Thursday): Chocolate Day

The third day of Valentine's week is celebrated as Chocolate day and will be celebrated on February 09. On this day, people forget all their bitter memories and get together by exchanging chocolates that signify the sweetness of their love and relationship.

February 10 (Friday): Teddy Day

Teddy day is celebrated as the fourth day on February 10 with great enthusiasm. On this special day, people surprise their loved ones with teddy bears that represent their love towards them. Each colour of the teddy bear signifies different meanings of love.

February 11 (Saturday): Promise Day

The fifth day of Valentine's week is celebrated as promise day when lovers make promises to each other to stay forever in love and with each other. This day helps in strengthening the relationship.

February 12 (Sunday): Hug Day

Hug day is the sixth day of the week of love. This day is celebrated for people to comfort their loved ones by hugging them. When words fail to express our feelings, a hug is one of the best ways to make your loved one feel your emotions and love.

February 13 (Monday): Kiss Day

Kiss Day is celebrated a day before Valentine's Day on February 13 with great jubilation. On this day, people express their love with a kiss to their partner and show their affection with the sweetest gesture of love.