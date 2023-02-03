Valentine's Week 2023: Rose To Kiss Day; Here's All You Need To Know About The Significance Of Each Day

AS THE month of February has arrived, the much anticipated week of the month, Valanetine's week is just around the corner. The week of love is popular for its numerous days which signify different meanings of love. The entire week is celebrated with love, with each day popular for its meaning and significance. It is an ideal season for expressive love and cares towards your partner. Valentine's Week is all set to begin on February 07 with Rose day, followed by Propose day, Chocolate day, Teddy day, Promise day, Hug day, Kiss day and Valentine's Day.

Rose Day: February 07

Propose Day: February 08

Chocolate Day: February 09

Teddy Day: February 10

Promise Day: February 11

Hug Day: February 12

Kiss Day: February 13

Valentine's Day: February 14

Significance Of Each Day

Rose Day

It marks the beginning of the love week and is celebrated on February 07, 2023. On this day, people gift roses to their friends and lovers. The day is to convey how special their loved ones are, especially on Rose Day. It is believed to be the symbol of true love.

Propose Day

Propose Day is celebrated on February 08 as a popular day to propose to one's significant other. Major people give roses to propose to their loved ones (boyfriends/girlfriends) to impress them and make sweet gestures for them.

Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day is celebrated on February 09 across the world. The day is significant as it is dedicated to chocolates, which are loved across borders. Valentine's Day began gathering global attention in the 1840s when people began exchanging chocolates and flowers as gifts for their loved ones.

Teddy Day

On Teddy Day, people gift teddy bears to their loved ones to express their feelings of love and romance. It symbolises the love and relationship between two individuals. Teddies are amongst one the sweetest gifts to give to someone.

Promise Day

Promise Day is celebrated on February 11 during Valentine's Day. The day is a great opportunity for couples to celebrate their love, trust each other and make significant promises to make their love and relationship long-lasting.

Hug Day

The sixth day of Valentine's Day is celebrated as Hug Day on February 11. This day is celebrated by loved ones hugging each other as a way to express their love and warmth. This day is also an ideal day to spread awareness regarding the importance of small gestures of affection in people's lives.

Kiss Day

The seventh day is celebrated as Kiss day during Valentine's week. This is a day when people express their love and feelings towards their beloved in the most romantic ways. It is an ideal day to spread awareness about kisses and their significance.