Valentine’s Week 2023: All You Need To Know About The 7 Special Days Of Love

ONE OF the most anticipated weeks of the year 'Is Valentine's Week'. The days of love all over in the air are celebrated as valentine's Week in the month of February beginning from February 14 every year. People during this week celebrate their love, friendships, and affection towards their loved ones and make big-small gestures to make them happy.
There is a popular legend behind the celebration of Valentine's Day which most of us must be unaware of. The story is that the legendary Christian saint, St. Valentine, helped lovers get married in the Roman empire during that time. When Emperor Claudius got to know about this, he quickly released the statement to arrest St. Valentine. While in jail awaiting execution, Valentine fell in love with the blind daughter of a jailer. Before his execution, he sent her a message signed, "From Your Valentine", since then this phrase is popular and is used by lovers worldwide on Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Week 2023 List
February 07 (Tuesday): Rose Day
February 08 (Wednesday): Propose Day
February 09 (Thursday): Chocolate Day
February 10 (Friday): Teddy Day
February 11 (Saturday): Promise Day
February 12 (Sunday): Hug Day
February 13 (Monday): Kiss Day
February 14 (Tuesday): Valentine's Day
Some other popular days after Valentine's s Week are as follows:
February 15 (Wednesday): Slap Day
February 16 (Thursday): Kick Day
February 17 (Friday): Perfume Day
February 18 (Saturday): Flirting Day
February 19 (Sunday): Confession Day
February 20 (Monday): Missing Day
February 21 (Tuesday): Break Up Day