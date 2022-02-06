New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The month of February is often known as the month of love, and the reason is 'Valentines Week'. This month people across the globe make special plans in order to spend quality time with their loved ones. Though Valentine's Day falls on February 14, love and affection are celebrated for a week. The month gives an opportunity to people to appreciate their better half and embrace their relations with others. While some people gather their courage to express their feelings towards their person, others go on romantic dates and celebrate the day with happiness.

Valentines Week starts from February 7 and ends on February 14, which is Valentine's Day. During these days, couples exchange gifts, vows, and some even get together after years of knowing each other. In order to honour Saint Valentine, people across the world celebrate these days with love and togetherness.

So mark these special dates in your calendar and get ready to confess your feelings to your special someone.

Valentine week 2022 full list date:

February 7 - Rose Day

The week starts with Rose Day. The day is celebrated on February 07. People across the world express their love by giving beautiful roses to their loved ones.

February 8 - Propose Day

The second day of Valentine's week is the propose day. The day is celebrated on 8th February. On this day, people open up about their feelings to their special person.

February 9 - Chocolate Day

The third day of Valentine's week is Chocolate Day which is celebrated on February 9. In order to celebrate this day, people buy chocolates for their loved ones and share them.

February 10 - Teddy Day

The fourth day is Teddy Day. The day is celebrated on February 10, and people buy soft toys such as teddy bears to gift them to their loved ones.

February 11 - Promise Day

Promise Day is celebrated on February 11. This is a very special day as a couple across the world exchange promises with each other as they believe that this promise will make their relationship strong.

February 12 - Hug Day

The hug day is the sixth day of valentine's week. A warm hug solves every problem and helps in expressing immense love.

February 13 - Kiss Day

Kiss day is the seventh day of valentine's week. The day is celebrated on 13 February. People kiss each other to express their feelings for each other.

February 14 - Valentine's Day

The last day of Valentine's week is Valentine's day. The day is celebrated with immense love and affection among couples. Usually, couples go out on a nice romantic candlelight dinner and spend quality time with their better half.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen