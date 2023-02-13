Valentine's Day 2023: 5 Timeless Makeup Ideas To Make You Look 'The Best' On Your Date Night

POPULARLY known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, it is celebrated annually on February 14 across the world. This day is most popular in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia. In the Philippines, it is the day of the most common wedding anniversary and mass weddings take place on this day. It is an ideal day for the expression of affection among friends and lovers.

People celebrate this day by going on dates with their partners, exchanging gifts, spending quality time together etc. If you have got a date night planned for the day and want to look the best, avoiding overdoing things such as makeup is one important tip. Read below to explore some trendy and easy makeup ideas to glam like a princess on your date with your prince.

1. A Kiss Of Pink

Valentine's day is a perfect opportunity to glam in all pink. From a dazzling pink outfit to rosy pink makeup, this subtle look will surely leave a long-lasting impression on your partner. If you're minimalist, this makeup idea is for you. Use basic makeup products, keep the eyes, lipstick and blush pink to give a pink finishing look to your makeup.

2. Classic Smokey Eyes

This is one of the trendiest and hottest makeup ideas. The smokey-eye look is timeless and gives a strong vibe. If you're someone who loved bold and dramatic, then smokey-eyes is your go-to makeup style.

3. Shimmery Sunset Eyes

This makeup look includes a little shimmer and sparkles on your eyes and all over your face. It gives your face a highlight and leaves you all attractive and glamorous.

4. Bold Red Lip Makeup

If you're someone, who loves bold, this is an ideal makeup look for you. Red lips are the star of the show and make you look like the ultimate fashion queen. It is a timeless beauty staple and makes you look alluring and mesmerising.

5. Rosy Monochrome

From rosy pinks to bold reds and brown hues, monochromatic makeup trends have options for everyone. It is a type of makeup that involves applying the same colour to multiple areas of the face to make the eyes, cheeks and lips match.