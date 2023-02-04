Valentine's Day 2023: 5 Romantic Places In India Where You Can Make Your Proposal A Dreamy Affair

VALENTINE's week is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy across the world. Valentine's week is all set to begin on February 07 with Rose Day. Valentine's Day is also known as Saint Valentine's Day or Feast of Saint Valentine and is celebrated on February 14 annually. It is a global holiday that traditionally celebrates romantic love. Propose Day is one of the days that celebrates love with sweet, big or small gestures for that someone special. So, if you're planning to propose to your partner but are confused about how to choose the perfect location, we're here to help you. Look below the compiled list of the most romantic places in India which can be your perfect proposal location this Valentine's Day.

1. Goa

There's no better place than Goa to propose that someone special on Valentine's Day. It is one of the most romantic destinations in India. The Cholra Ghats is an exemplary location for proposing because of its lush greenery and pleasant weather.

2. Srinagar

With the scenic beauty of Srinagar, it is a perfect place for a romantic proposal. It is known as 'Heaven on Earth' and is located in the union territory of Jammu Kashmir. With breathtaking mountains, mush greenery and stunning gardens, you can propose to that special person in the most dreamy ways and make it a memorable experience.

3. Jaisalmer

Popularly known as the 'Golden City', Jaisalmer is located in the state of Rajasthan and is known for its beauty. The city is known for its Fort Rajwada, splendid architecture, vibrant bazaars and ravishing havelis.

4. Munnar

Munnar is a town situated in the southwestern state of Kerala. It is popular for its evergreen beauty and climate. It is adorned with tea plantations and mesmerising waterfalls which will add magic to your proposal. The breezy air and breathtaking scenery are the ideal backdrops for the proposal you can plan.

5. Taj Mahal

What can be better than the place which is known to be the symbol of love in itself? The majestic place of India, the Taj Mahal is one of the wonders of the world situated on the right bank of river Yamuna in the city of Agra. It is an iconic place for couples and an ultimate location to plan the best proposal way under the setting sun.