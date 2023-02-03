Valentine's Day 2023: 5 Popular Traditions How The Week Of Love Is Celebrated Around The World

VALENTINE's DAY is popularly known by numerous names such as Saint Valentine's Day and the Feast of Saint Valentine. It is a festival of love and romance celebrated across the world. The Valentine's week includes Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day followed by Valentine's Day. On this day, lovers celebrate their love by making extraordinary efforts ad gestures for their loved ones.

February 14 is celebrated across parts of the world by lovers to mark their love with great gestures. It is celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm and joy. Valentine's Day marks numerous celebrations throughout the world with numerous traditions and rituals during the week. Therefore, we bring you the list of compiled traditions across the globe that you must know.

1. Denmark

In the country of Denmark, people exchange pressed white flowers known as "Sundrops' instead of bouquets. It is a tradition for people to send their crushes 'joke letters' called Gaekkebrev. These are poems or rhymes signed only with dots, so the recipient has to guess who sent them.

2. Japan

Valentine's Day is celebrated in Japan and is also a day to spoil men. Chocolate is given to male friends, coworkers and bosses. Numerous types of chocolate are expected for different relationships.

3. South Korea

In South Korea, Valentine's Day is a day when men get pampered. Boyfriends and husbands are gifted with chocolates and flowers. March 14th is "White Day" when women are doted on with chocolate, flowers and a gift.

5. Argentina

In Argentina, people don't celebrate Valentine's Day in February, but in July. It's the day when lovers exchange kisses and receive chocolates from their partners. It’s the day when lovers exchange kisses and receive chocolates and other sweets.

6. France

In France, it is believed that the first-ever Valentine's Day card originated in France, when Duke Charles, sent love letters to his wife from prison in 1415. A French village called 'Valentine' turns into an attractive epicentre of romance between the 12th and 14th of February. It is one of the most beautiful Valentine's Day traditions in the world.