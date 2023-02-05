Valentine's Day 2023: Perfect Gift Of Gemstones Based On Zodiac Signs For Your Loved Ones

THE OCCASION of Valentine's Day is celebrated every year in February with great enthusiasm and joy. It is a day filled with love and romance. Valentine's week is all set to begin on February 07 with rose day followed by propose day, chocolate day, teddy day, promise day, hug day, and kiss day. Each day during the 7-day Valentine's week signifies different meanings and is known to be an ideal season for love and care toward your partner. On this day, people surprise their loved ones with gifts. You can also gift your loved one a gem-studded ring or necklace as per their zodiac signs.

Aries: Garnet

Garnet is the birthstone of January, a semi-precious gemstone available in various colors. The gemstone of fearlessness, garnet stone benefits are said to include protection against disasters, evil spirits, and mental insanity.

Taurus: Opal

It is considered to enhance the creativity and artistic abilities of a person. Opal is believed to bring good fortune, peace, joy, and wealth to the wearer. Opal helps the wearer to have a pleasing personality.

Gemini: Onyx

Onyx gemstone refers to the parallel banded variety of chalcedony, a silicate mineral. Onyx is not an expensive stone. The different colored stones fetch different prices but they are all modestly priced. It enhances strength, stamina, durability, and self-control. Onyx gives strength.

Cancer: Moon Stone

It is a colorless or white-colored gemstone and is commonly known as a blue sheen. It is the most powerful on a full moon, it can be worn as jewelry, placed on or near you in gemstone form, or rested near you while you sleep. It is best placed on the third eye for healing purposes.

Leo: Pink Tourmaline

It is a stone of love, affection, emotions, and self-care. It is said to inspire creativity and give wisdom and enhance one's willpower. This gemstone is considered a good source of androgynous (male/female) energy, which brings inner balance.

Virgo: Peridot

Also known as Chrysolite, this gemstone is a deep yellowish-green transparent variety of divine. Due to its resemblance to the color of money, this gemstone is associated with prosperity and good fortune.

Libra: White Topaz

White Topaz stone is believed to be connected to Moon energies and aids to enhance Clairvoyant powers, intuition, and connecting with the Divine.

Scorpio: Amber

Amber gemstone is an organic gen that contains plant fragments. Amber is a fossilized tree resin that has been appreciated for its color and natural beauty in history. This gemstone is believed to improve memory, increase mental flexibility and create balanced decision-making.

Sagittarius: Citrine

Citrine is an alluring gemstone known for its metaphysical and healing properties. It is very rare in nature and is associated with positivity and optimism.

Capricorn: Iolite

Iolite is a gem-quality variety of mineral cordierite made in shades f violet and blue. They are known to help recover a lost sense of balance and strength.

Aquarius: Lapis

It is a semi-precious stone known for its deep blue hue. It is mostly found in Afghanistan and is a symbol of truth, wisdom, and inner awareness. It boosts the immune system, purifies blood, lowers blood pressure, cooling and soothes areas of inflammation.

Pisces: Aquamarine

It is a pale blue to light green colored gemstone which is also referred to as breath stone. It alleviates sinus, lung, and respiratory problems.