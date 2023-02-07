Valentine's Day 2023: Make Him Fall More In Love With You With These Romantic Lines

Here, we've compiled a list of some of the best pick-up lines you may use to make him feel extra special on your big day. (Image Credit: Freepik)

THE FINEST ways to start a conversation with someone you want to date are pick-up lines. They give you the chance to showcase your sense of humour and wit and are an excellent way to dazzle someone. Here, we've compiled a list of some of the best pick-up lines you may use to make him feel extra special on your big day.

Now, it can be sweet, humorous, or other things. Be smart and humorous to subtly charm your crush. Remember that you can flirt with your spouse at any age, so whether you are in your 30s or 40s, make them blush with sassy pick-up lines.

Pick-Up Lines You Can Use Instead Of Texting

You and I have the same fate since four plus four equals eight!

I believe there is a problem with my eyes. because every time I think of you, they glisten with happiness.

Hello, I have a wonderful name for you. It is "my."

You are the man of my dreams!

Can we cut the chit-chat and get right to the flirting?

Unique Pick-Up Lines For Him

You are hotter than my laptop's keyboard!

Do you consist of grapes? since you are just as good as wine!

You are a fantastic piece of art; I must have entered a museum when I thought this was a cafe!

You should rent to me because you've been in my brain so much lately.

You keep drawing my attention with your good looks, so I can't even get a drink at the bar!

Dirty Pick-up Lines For Him

How do you manage to be so hot and appealing while being detained?

You should have your driving privileges revoked because you irritate me so much!

Your clothing is entirely comprised of boyfriend fabric! You look amazing in those!

Should I sleep in your bed tonight? Mine is faulty!

Your place or mine?

Witty Pick-up Lines For Him

Throw a coin and let's play a game! You have me as yours, and I have you as mine!

I want a parachute because I'm falling in love with you!

You play soccer, right? You are a keeper, that's why!

Do you have Bluetooth capability? You and I make a good team!

You can refer to me as a vaccine because I'll do anything to protect you!

Funny Pick-up Lines For Him

Do you work as an electrician? because you make my world shine!

I used to think that Disneyland was the most enchanted location on earth, but when I was standing next to you, everything changed!

Do you commit crimes? Being this lovely is illegal!

You would have been an acute triangle if you were a triangle.

I wish I could walk a mile in your shoes and follow you everywhere!