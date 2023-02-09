Valentines Day 2023: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt And Other Bollywood Divas Inspired Minimal Makeup Tips

VALENTINE'S Week is in full swing, and all the females must be deciding what to wear on their ideal day to make it even more special for their lover. With a little bit of glitz, you can make your Valentine's Day date amazing and fun. You've come to the correct place if you've always loved clean girl beauty and are looking for some beauty inspiration. Therefore, we've put together a collection of the best Bollywood makeup looks for you to copy this Valentine's Day.

Suhana Khan

Simple makeup tricks like enhanced blush, highlighter, and a glossy nude lip colour can be used to mimic Suhana Khan's radiant appearance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The glitzy, attractive, and well-shaped bebo of B-Town is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kajal, mascara, and a pale lip colour make it simple to mimic Kareena's characteristic beauty.

Alia Bhatt

With its vibrant colours and fun designs, Alia Bhatt's "bloomy" makeup style is ideal for Valentine's Day. Just in time for Valentine's Day, her graceful appearance Accessorize this outfit with bright colours or lively designs. The perfect makeup for you is an onion-pink lipstick, some complementary blush, and a sleek liner.

Kiara Advani

Every beauty enthusiast has always praised a glowing makeup look, but we don't actually need layers of makeup; we should choose for a more natural appearance. Kiara routinely sports this style, and we assure you that you can too! Choose the proper approach to accomplish the look rather than putting too much product on.

Athiya Shetty

With light eye makeup and a pink lip colour, Athiya Shetty's bridal makeup look is the perfect way to make Valentine's Day look fantastic.