Valentine's Day 2023: 5 Interesting Facts About The Day Of Love That You Probably Didn't Know

THE DAY of love is just around the corner and couples are eager to celebrate it with their partners in the most memorable ways. Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14 with great fervor and joy. The celebrations of this day involve exchanging gifts, proposing to crush, arranging date nights, spending quality time with one another and many more. The celebrations of Valentine's day take place across the world, however, very less people are aware of the actual reasons behind them. Therefore, on this special occasion, we bring you some amazing and unknown facts about Valentine's day that you should know.

1. St. Valentine Wasn't Just One Person

Many of us know that Valentine's day was named after a saint named St. Valentine. But it is said that there were actually two men named Valentine who may have been the reason behind the celebrations of this day.

2. Cupid Has Its Roots In Greek Mythology

The cupid that appears on Valentine's day cards with a bow and arrow is known as a cupid. Its history can be traced back to 700 B.C., to the Greek god of Love named Eros. He was known to be an immensely handsome, immortal man with the intimidating power to make people fall in love. In around the 4th century, Romans adopted Eros into the image of a cute little boy with a bow and arrow and named him 'Cupid.'

3. The First Valentine Was Sent In The 15th Century

The first and oldest poem for Valentine was written by a French medieval duke named Charles to his wife in 1415. He wrote a sweet note to his lover while being imprisoned in the Tower of London at the age of 21. One of the lines in the poem? "I am already sick of love, My very gentle Valentine." Swoon!

4. Tradition Of Valentine's Day Dates Back To 17th Century

From exchanging red roses to red hearts, Valentine's day in today's modern world is all about the red colour. But it wasn't the same in the 17th century. The tradition of giving flowers began when Charles II of Sweden learned the language of flowers, which pairs different flowers with specific meanings. Since then, the act of giving flowers became a popular tradition during the Victorian Era on Valentine's Day.

5. Around 250 Million Roses Are Grown For Valentine's Day

We all must have bought red roses, specifically on Valentine's Day to gift to our loved ones. The celebrations of this day of love are grand in every part of the world. Flowers are the most common gestures to show love and affection towards someone. Therefore, countries like Ecuador, Kenya, and Columbia ship millions of roses around the world.