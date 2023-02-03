Valentine's Day 2023: History, Significance, And Traditions Of V'Day

VALENTINE's week is one of the most anticipated weeks of the year when lovers celebrate their love in different and innovative ways. Known by various names such as Valentine's Day, Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, the day is celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm and joy. It originates as a Christina Feast day honouring early Christian martyr, Saint Valentine. It is a festival of love and romance where people surprise their loved ones with gifts such as letters, flowers and many more to represent and show their love to them.

Valentine's Day 2023: History

There are numerous legends dedicated to the celebrations of Valentine's Day, however, one such popular legend goes like this. A legendary Christain saint named Saint Valentine, helped lovers get married in the Roman empire during that time. When Emperor Claudius got to know about this, he released the statement to arrest St. Valentine. While serving his tenure in prison and awaiting his execution, St. Valentine fell in love with the blind daughter of a jailer. Before his execution, he sent her a message signed as, " From Your Valentine", since then this phrase is popular and is used by lovers worldwide on Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day 2023: Significance

Valentine's week is just around the corner, starting from Rose Day on February 07, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and then finally, Valentine's Day. On this day, lovers celebrate their love by surprising each other with innovative gifts such as letters, handmade letters, jewellery, frames and many more. Throughout the whole week of Valentine's Day, love and romance are in the air and people make extraordinary efforts to impress their loved ones.

Valentine's Day 2023: Traditions

Valentine's Day is celebrated with varied rituals, traditions and customs across the world. In Denmark, couples are not the only ones who celebrate the love week, family and friends swap 'lovers cards' which range from sentiments to hilarious jokes. In England, one of the popular ways to celebrate the week of love is through the sweet sounds of children singing. In France, Valentine's Day is considered one of the most romantic celebrations of all time. On February 14, lovers trade letters or cards and give gifts, much like they do in the U.S.