Valentine's Day 2023: Eight Exotic Delhi Restaurants To Enjoy Your Date Night With 'Hearty' Meal

Valentine's Week is presently in progress, and each couple needs to decide how they will celebrate this particular day. These plans could be for a lunch date, a dinner date, a shopping day, or something entirely else. Every couple this week celebrates with their significant others to make their special day even more wonderful.

Valentine's Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate love with a dinner date at one of Delhi's most upscale eateries. The most straightforward method to express your affection is over a satisfying meal. These locations are ideal for adding additional romance to your date, especially with Valentine's Day quickly approaching.

Loya, Taj Palace, Delhi

A four-course set menu, including distinctive delicacies and sparkling wine for two, will be offered by the restaurant, making it an amazing date for you and your significant other.

Delhi, Ophelia

A special Valentine's Day menu featuring scrumptious dishes like smoked duck and fig salad, passion fruit salad, rose and pepper chicken, heart-shaped lamb kafta, and more is being offered at this establishment.

The Claridges Garden, New Delhi

With a starry night and calming atmosphere, The Claridges Garden and Sevilla offer a lovely location to enjoy wine and dinner.

Uncafe, Select City Walk, New Delhi

If you and your date are health nuts, this restaurant provides a guilt-free dining experience with mindful eating and guilt-free treats.

Cho-Vietamese Kitchen & Bar, New Delhi

Consider ordering from Chef Vaibhav Bhargava's Special Valentine's Day Menu, which combines inspiration from dishes like exotic mushroom and chicken bao, turmeric chicken chilli, prawn dim sum with tobiko, and exclusive handcrafted drinks. Mucen Pthe The absolute best is still to come.