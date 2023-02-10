Valentine's Day 2023: 5 Budget-Friendly Places For Couples To Spend A Romantic Date

THE MONTH of love is here. Valentine's week is celebrated every year, from February 07 to 14 across the globe, when couple and lovers celebrate their love and romance. Valentine's week consists of seven days including rose day, propose day, chocolate day, teddy day, promise day, hug day, kiss day and finally Valentine's day. This week is celebrated by lovers to impress their crushes and partners. It is the week of love celebrated in numerous romantic ways. One best way to celebrate this week of love is by planning a trip to off-beat destinations with your partner to spend quality time with each other. If you're confused about which place to bookmark for your Valentine's special holiday, we bring you a list of budget-friendly places to spend a memorable time with your partner.

1. Manali

Manali is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh. It is a magical place with a spectacular valley, snowcapped mountains, lush forests and breathtaking views. Also, Manali is among the best budget-friendly tourist destinations for spending a memorable time with your loved ones.

2. Digha

Digha is a seaside resort town in the state of West Bengal, which lies in the Purba Medinipur district and at the northern end of the Bay of Bengal. It is known to be the most popular sea beach in West Bengal and is described as the 'Brighton of the East.' The hotels and resorts at this place are well equipped and have lodging for every type of budget holder.

3. Shillong

It is a hill station in northeast India and the capital of the state of Meghalaya. It is known as the musical capital of India. Shillong lies on a plateau surrounded by hills with a very comfortable climate throughout the year. It is a beautiful place encircled by pine trees and beautiful views.

4. Mahabalipuram

It is a town is in the Chengalpattu district in the southeastern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. It is famous for its intricately carved temples and monuments built by the Pallava dynasty in the 7th and 8th centuries. Also known as Mamallapuram, this place is best known as the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the 7th- and 8th-century Hindu Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram.

5. Udaipur

One of the most popular towns of Rajasthan, Udaipur is the former capital of the Mewar kingdom, founded by Maharana Udai Singh II in 1559. It is a monumental complex of 11 places, courtyards and gardens. Udaipur is dubbed as 'the most romantic spot on the continent of India' by British administrator James Tod.