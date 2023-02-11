Valentine's Day 2023: 5 Bollywood Celebrity-Inspired Pink Outfits To Dazzle On Your Date Night

THE VALENTINE week is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm and joy. It begins on February 06 with rose day and is followed by promise day, chocolate day, promise day, hug day, kiss day and Valentine's day. This complete week is dedicated to couples and lovers who make attempts to impress their partners and make them feel loved. People plan date nights at luxurious restaurants and hotels to spend quality time with their loved ones. In order to look the best, have a look below at some of the best pink outfits of Bollywood divas that will make you look perfect on your special day.

1. Kiara Advani

The newlywed diva, Kiara Advani looks stunning in this thigh-high sultry dress. She is looking like a princess in this cute mini frock. You can accessorise this cute dress with a choker necklace, small earrings and bracelets.

2. Alia Bhatt

Aia Bhatt looks mesmerising in this cutout dress with printed rose petals which is exuding romance. With long sleeves, a pleated ruched mini skirt, and shoulder pads, Alia is a treat to the eyes in this dress.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor always stays ahead of the trend. She is looking stylish in a hot pink bodycon dress and pink heels. She is acing the fashion game with minimal makeup and looked like a barbie doll.

4. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is looking absolutely stunning in her bodycon ensemble with colourful strappy stilettos. She accessorised her overall look with hoop earrings and multiple earrings with minimal glam makeup.

5. Alaya F

Alaya looked surreal in this gorgeous cutout gown in poppy pink. Her dress features a slit in the centre that is giving it a sensual touch.