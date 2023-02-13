Valentine's Day 2023: Bollywood Actresses-Inspired Outfits To Make You Look Jaw-Dropping On Your Date Night

VALENTINE's day is just a day ahead. Every year, on February 14, Valentine's day is celebrated worldwide to celebrate the love and togetherness of couples and people in love. It is a great day to express your feelings of love, care and gratitude towards your partner. People celebrate this day by exchanging gifts with each other, going on dates, watching movies together and many more. If you're confused about what to wear on your date, look below at our compiled list of Bollywood actresses' inspired red outfits to ace the fashion game this Valentine's day.

1. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani always sets new trends with some of her trendy personalised outfits. The 'Shershah' fame looked gorgeous as ever in this mini-sequence cut-out dress. The dress was designed by Alina Anwar and gave glam goals. You can also pair an outfit like this with a blazer or a coat along with a glam makeup look.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Mili star, Janhvi Kapoor is a show stealer with her timeless fashion choices. She chose to wear this seductive, figure-hugging gown which made her look like a queen. She kept the accessories to a minimum, wore a pearl-encrusted earring, high heels with embellishments along with glam red makeup.

3. Kriti Sanon

You can take inspiration from Kriti Sanon to don a red outfit like a queen. She is looking stunning in this red off-shoulder dress with customised dots. It is a perfect dress for parties and date nights. She accessorised her overall look with solid earrings and blushed cheeks with minimal nude makeup.

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks alluring and super stylish in this bright red strapless dress and an oversized matching colour jacket. The dress is adorned with a red rose floral print, and pink, green, black and white hues. You can add this outfit to your bucket list and complete your overall look with rosy makeup and accessories.

5. Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey looked gorgeous in this sultry red dress featuring spaghetti straps. The actress made heads turn as she perfectly and her overall look with dewy makeup and loose hair.