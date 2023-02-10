Valentine's Day 2023: 20 Best Questions To Quiz Your Partner On This Special Day

CELEBRATED in the month of February, Valentine's week is one of the most anticipated times of the year. Every year, beginning on February 07, Valentine's week is celebrated across the country with great jubilation. During this week, couples and lovers celebrate their love and togetherness. Valentine's Day is also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine. During this special occasion, couples and lovers gift their valentines with special gifts to make them feel loved and special. A box of chocolates or a date night at an expensive restaurant is amazing, but making efforts to deepen your relationship is what actually Valentine's day is about. Therefore, we bring you some romantic and meaningful questions to ask your partner on this special occasion that will help deepen your romantic affair.

Best Questions To Ask Your Partner This Valentine's Day

1. What are your dreams?

2. What would you say has been the happiest day of your life?

3. What are your future plans?

4. Tell me something about yourself that I don't know yet.

5. what are you most passionate about or excited about in your life?

6. What would you say gives you the most fulfilment in your life?

7. Can I share with you the reasons why I love you so much?

8. What book has had the greatest impact on your life?

9. What are three qualities about me that you were first attracted to?

10. Do you have a favourite adventure that we took together? What made it your favourite?

11. What is the most memorable moment of us for you?

12. What was your favourite date that we ever had? What made it so special for you?

13. Who do you confide in more than anyone else?

14. What soothes you the most on the back of bad news or a tough day?

15. What's your biggest dream for us as a couple?

16. If you could travel anywhere in the world with me, where would we go? Why?

17. What are three ways to make our relationship better according to you?

18. Why do you love me so much?

19. What is on your bucket list that we can do together this year?

20. Who is your relationship role model? Your parents, a celebrity couple, or a friend? Why?