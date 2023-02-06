Valentine's Day 2023: 5 Best Places In Delhi-NCR To Spend Romantic Time With Your Partner

FEBRUARY IS the month of love and celebrates the festival of love, Valentine's Day with great joy and enthusiasm. Popularly known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. The day originated as a Christian feast day honouring an early Christian martyr named Saint Valentine. Valentine's Day is celebrated as a global holiday that celebrates romantic love and gestures. People celebrate the day by giving cards, letters, flowers, chocolates, teddy bears, or any other fascinating presents to their partner. Going to romantic places is also one of the best ways to celebrate this day. Here is a list of the best romantic places in Delhi-NCR to spend some quality time with your partner.

1. Humayun Tomb

It is the tomb of the Mughal emperor Humayun and is located in Delhi. It is known to be the first garden-tomb in the country and is of great significance. The entry fees for the places are Rs 40 for Indians and Rs 600 for foreigners. It is one of the most preserved Mughal monuments in the country and is a spellbinding architecture.

2. Kylin Skybar

Kylin Skybar is one of the best-ranked rooftops in Delhi which offers a magical experience in the night hours. From elegant decor, delectable Asian cuisine and other specialties, if you want to go on a dinner date, this place is an ideal location to relish your taste buds along with spending a memorable romantic time with your partner this V'Day.

3. Hauz Khas

Hauz Khas is one of the most popular and happening spots in Delhi. With a variety of bookshops, cafes, restaurants and hangout places, Hauz Khas makes a perfect location for a delightful day out with your partner.

4. Cherie

Located near Qutub Minar, Cherie is one of the finest and most romantic restaurants in Delhi. With an aesthetic style, this place is a dreamy location to celebrate Valentine's Day with your partner. The restaurant serves European, Indian, Italian and Continental cuisines which makes it a perfect paradise for Valentine's Day.

5. Lodhi Gardens

Situated in New Delhi, Lodhi Gardens is a sprawling green park in the heart of the capital of the country. It is a 90-acre park named after the fifth and final dynasty of the Delhi Sultanate. It has octagonal design architecture with an Indo-Islamic style. It is one of the earliest surviving enclosed garden tombs in the country and the most visited place in Delhi-NCR.