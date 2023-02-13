Valentine's Day 2023: 10 Best Pickup Lines To Swoon Away Your Partner In The Cheesiest Way

VALENTINE's Day is just around the corner and couples are all geared up to put their best foot forward to impress their crush, partner or spouse with best date ideas and memorable gifts. Every year, on February 14, Valentine's Day is celebrated across the world to celebrate togetherness and love towards their partner. While exchanging gifts and surprises are great, it's always important to let your significant other know that you are head over heels in love with them. Therefore, to make your day more fun and interesting, we bring you some fun pick-up lines to impress your partner or crush.

1. Korean

"I am going to call you Google because you are everything I am searching for!"

Dangsin-i naega chajneun modeun geos-igi ttaemun-e naneun dangsin-eul Googleilago buleul geos-ibnida

2. French

"I have a problem with my phone; it lacks your number!"

J’ai un problème avec mon portable, il manque ton numéro!

3. Italian

"Let’s commit the perfect crime: I will steal your heart, you steal mine!"

Commettiamo il crimine perfetto: ti ruberò il cuore, tu ruberai il mio

4. Japenese

"My heart beats loudly when I look at you!"

Kimi o miru to, dokidoki suru yo

5. German

"Do you have a pen? I have to write down your phone number."

Hast du einen Stift? Ich muss deine Nummer aufschreiben

6. Polish

"I think I’ll call the police because you stole my heart."

Chyba zadzwonię na policję, bo ukradłaś moje serce

7. Spanish

"If water were beauty, you’d be the whole ocean!"

Si el agua fuese belleza, tú serías el océano entero

8. Swedish

"I'm not Chandler, but can I make you my Monica?”

Jag är ingen Chandler, men kan jag göra dig till min Monica?”

9. Dutch

"I’m not a photographer, but I can picture me and you together."

Ik ben geen fotograaf, maar ik kan mij en jou samen wel voor de geest halen.

10. Filipino

"I’m lost. Can you give me directions to your heart?"

Hindi ako photographer, pero kaya kong picturan ako at kayo na magkasama.

Sweet And Smooth Pickup Lines To Win Your Crush's Heart

"They say Disney World is the happiest place on Earth, but clearly, they have never stood next to you!"

"Are you a time traveller? Because I see you in my future!"

"You owe me a drink. Because when I saw you, I dropped mine!"

"You are so sweet you are giving me a toothache. Why not try something savoury for dinner/lunch?"

"I believe in honesty, so let me be honest: you are the most attractive woman I have ever seen!"