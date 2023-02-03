Valentine's Day 2023: Best 6 Places In India To Spend A Romantic Weekend Getaway

You can hold hands and watch a beautiful sunset or get up next to each other to capture a lovely sunrise. (Image Credit: Freepik)

YOU MUST have plans in place for Valentine's Day activities, but because the holiday falls on a weekend this year, consider planning a romantic getaway. For Valentine's Day, there are several locations to visit in India. You can hold hands and watch a beautiful sunset or get up next to each other to capture a lovely sunrise.

Minicoy

Your journey will be made more romantic by the clear turquoise ocean, fine white beach, and vibrant coral reefs. One of the best venues to celebrate Valentine's Day and get some much-needed seclusion is Minicoy. If both of you enjoy being in the water, reserve a place to stay that is closer to the beach.

Shimla

Another well-known honeymoon destination is Shimla, which is close to Delhi. Valentine's Day is the perfect time to visit, and your spouse will appreciate you even more for choosing this location. Shimla is a terrific place for a weekend escape, even though you might wish to stay for a while longer.

Alleppey

Alleppey is among the top locations to visit on Valentine's Day. The ideal setting includes backwaters, a stunning sunset, and a boathouse. Additionally, the peaceful atmosphere you feel while you explore the backwaters is too relaxing.

Ooty

Ooty is already one of the most popular honeymoon destinations. Choose a resort, hotel, or villa for two that has the most beautiful views for your wake-up call. Since the weather is favourable in February, this is the best month to visit Ooty.

Munnar

Kerala's hill town of Munnar is well known for being one of the top places to go on a honeymoon. The main draws in this area are the extensive tea plantations and the waterfalls. At Munnar, treat your lover to a romantic song and a sumptuous meal.

Goa

You can have fun together at the beach or dance until the sun comes up. If you want some alone time with your lover, Goa has a variety of private beaches where you can go.