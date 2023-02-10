OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    Valentines Day 2023: 7 Romantic Songs To Swoon Away Your Date

    Without "Adore You" and "Harry Styles," a Valentine's Day playlist would be lacking.

    By Priyanka Munshi
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 01:15 PM (IST)
    valentines-day-2023-7-romantic-songs-to-swoon-away-your-date

    THERE are a lot of people who truly feel pleased and get into the zone when they listen to music; it's simply like a therapy session. We all should feel at ease, happy, upset, or on with anything. All couples must make plans with their partners now that we are all aware that Valentine's Week is taking place in order to make the day more memorable and joyful.

    Additionally, music is one of the best methods to show your love or feelings for someone, whether it be personally or through their spouse. Whatever your Valentine's Day plans, a great soundtrack can definitely get the party started. The perfect music may improve any situation, whether you just want to spend some time by yourself cuddling in a blanket with your favourite pizza or you have a sweet date with your significant other scheduled. Here is a compilation of songs that will make this Valentine's Day with your partner great.

    Also Read
    Promise Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

    Flower- Miley Cyrus

    Valentine's Day can be celebrated by listening to Miley Cyrus' song, "I Can Buy My Own Flowers, Write My Name in the Sand," which promotes self-love.

    Who We Love- Sam Smith feat. Ed Sheeran

    This song emphasises how important it is to recognise all forms of love because all love is love.

    Lover- Taylor Swift

    Taylor's vocals and a cutesy melody with retro sounds are ideal for a romantic evening.

    Until I found you- Stephen Sanchez

    This music is ideal for a sweet dance in the living room, a candlelit meal, and a romantic at-home date.

    Also Read
    Dream Interpretation: What It Means To Dream About Hanging Out With A Celebrity Revealed

    Thinking Out Loud- Ed Sheeran

    The ideal romantic date-night music for Valentine's Day is a love song about becoming older with your significant other.

    Harry Styles- I adore you

    Without "Adore You" and "Harry Styles," a Valentine's Day playlist would be lacking.

    Stuck With Us- Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber

    This song has endured the pandemic and will do so in the future.

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.