New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valentines Day aka 'Saint Valentine Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. It is that time when the town is painted red with love and everywhere you go there is a wave of hearts fluttering and love birds expressing their love for each other. Now, as the festival of love, Valentines Day 2022 arrives, many start planning the special day for their special someone. As the day arrives, here are some tips and ideas for you to plan a surprise date for your Bae amid Covid 19 Pandemic.

Have a game night

Put on your coziest pajamas, grab plenty of snacks, pop a bottle of bubbly, and use an app like HouseParty, which features fun trivia, or JackBox games to recreate that pub feel at home. Play X Boxes of computer video games with your loved one.

Book a Daycation

Valentine's day is a perfect occasion for a daycation. Book a spa or resort in a nearby place and surprise your special someone with a relaxing and pleasurable day. Pamper your partner with all kinds of food they like.

Take a Scenic Train Ride

If you and your partner like to wander, then book a scenic train ride and take your date on an adventurous date with beautiful scenes.

Try an Escape Room

There's nothing more romantic than being locked in a room. While your local spot may be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are several virtual options that are just as fun as the real deal: Puzzle Break or the Grimm Escape use anyone you like.

Go Camping—in Your Backyard

Just hang some string lights, grab a couple of cozy blankets, and snackable items grab a laptop, watch a movie or try making melted marshmallows from bonfire. Enjoy a cozy yet wonderful date with your loved one

Posted By: Ashita Singh