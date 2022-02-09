New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The month of February is also known as the month of love because of Valentine's Week. The week starts from Rose Day on February 07 and ends on February 14, which is valentines day. People across the globe express their feelings and love for each other. People usually buy gifts for their special ones and present them to them in order to bring a smile on their faces.

In order to make your loved ones feel special about themselves, you can pick their favourite gift items which will bring a smile to their face, and they can also cherish them for a long time.

5 Unique gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

Perfumes

One of the best and the most loved gifts to give your special one is perfume. You can buy your partner's favourite brand of perfume and present it to them, it will automatically bring a smile on their face.

Waterproof and dustproof speakers

Music without any doubt lighten up the mood. Speakers are great companions for people who love music. Gifting a waterproof speaker will help your person to enjoy more outdoor adventures.

A luxurious valentine’s day box

It will be a customised gift for your partner depending on whether you are gifting it to a male or female. For males, you can include a men’s grooming kit and products that they can use on daily basis. For women, you can add a bunch of skincare products and makes to make them happy.

Scented Candles

Scented candles are the best way to create an atmosphere of love. One can purchase these candles from any mall. A good smell will definitely make your and your partner's mood light, and the atmosphere around you will be filled with love.

SmartWatch

A smartwatch is one of the best options to gift to your special person. It will not only be a symbol of love and care but will also help them to keep track of their health.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen