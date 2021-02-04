As Valentine Week is around the corner, there are some love birds who are going to celebrate the festival separately owing to the pandemic. So, to add jitter in your love life we have brought to some ideas, here check out

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally! February is here, so is the month of love. Yes, its that time of the year when couples go all mushy and start flooding their partners with lovey-dovey gifts such as roses, cute teddies, tasty chocolates throughout the Valentine Week. However, this year Valentine's Day is going to be bit different owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If earlier someone would have told us that there will be a period when love birds would have to celebrate Valentine's Week in the bubble, then, we would have surely laughed off. But, don't worry, we have the solution to all your problems.

As Valentine Week is around the corner, there are some love birds who are going to celebrate the festival separately owing to the pandemic. So, to add jitter in your love life we have brought to some ideas on how you can celebrate all the love days which will make you fall in love all over again.

February 7: Rose Day

Flowers are the best way to express your love so those who are planning to celebrate this day separately can send it online to their partner. Various sites are offering beautiful bouquets under Rs 500. Hurry! Before you get late and don't forget to pick red roses as they are known as an expression of love.

February 8: Propose Day

Not able to tell your growing feelings to that special someone, then this is the best day even if they are sitting miles away from you. Here are some ideas that you can pick:

- Make a musical video of confessing your love to them

- Pour in your love for them in a letter and send them as a message on WhatsApp or any other messaging sites.

- Create a mixtape

- Write a song

February 9: Chocolate Day

This is one of the easiest days to impress your loved one as chocolates are the first love of all human beings. This year don't restrict yourself by just gifting chocolate bars. Gift your loved ones desserts made with chocolate such as choco fudge, brownie, chocolate cake, chocolate pudding, etc with the help of food delivery apps.

February 10: Teddy Day

Who doesn't love soft toys and adorable teddies, so if you are planning to gift your partner a teddy then e-commerce shopping websites are the best place to buy one. One can purchase all sizes of teddy's under Rs 500 on Amazon and Flipkart.

February 11: Promise Day

You must have promised a couple of things to your loved whenever since you started dating, so this is the best day to remember those promises. Slip into your best outfit, call your partner and make most out of the day.

February 12: Hug Day



Now you all must be wondering how to celebrate this day virtually, don't worry we have a solution for you. Take out your t-shirt or sweatshirt that your partner loves and spray perfume on it and then sent it to your lover. The cloth will remind them of you and this way your partner will be able to hug you.

February 13: Kiss Day

Celebrate this day by sending flying kisses virtually or by sending kiss emojis through messages.

February 14: Valentine's Day

Finally, the D-Day is here! Plan a perfect date virtually by slipping into your most elegant outfit and enjoying lip-smacking food together. Also, you can celebrate this day by ordering a surprise meal for each other.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv