Valentine's Day 2021: Eschew loneliness and refocus the day of love onto yourself by gifting what you had been meaning to purchase for long

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valentine's day symbolises the celebration of love, and everlasting bond you share with the significant other. The day is associated with showcasing your declaration of love for your partner with gifts, flowers, or thoughtful surprises. For those who do not have a significant other to purchase a gift for, Valentine's Day offers perfect justification for self-indulgence. This year on February 14, eschew loneliness and refocus the day of love onto yourself by gifting what you had been meaning to purchase for long, and if not, simply treat yourself at fancy restaurant. With Valentine's Day round the corner, we have rounded up five gifts you can give yourself this year.

Personalised Wallet or purse

Get yourself a personalised wallet or purse that has your name or a special message for yourself written on it. Chose from a diverse range of wallets on e-commerce portals, type in the special message and make the purchase.

Caricature

What better way to show your self love than buying a personalised caricature of yourself and putting it on a shelf?

Gadgets

This Valentine's Day, upgrade the gadget you had been meaning to for long if you are not behind on your bills. Check for the exciting deals on e-commerce giants, compare the prices and make the purchase. You can avail one-day delivery so that you receive the gadget on the Valentine's Day itself.

Books

Sprawl on a couch on Valentine's day with a book from your favourite genre. All a book needs is your engagement and time. Purchase a hardcover of a book you ha been meaning to read for long

Comforter blanket

Bracing to eschew loneliness this valentine's Day? Purchase a comforter blanket that feels like a cuddle, and cozy up with your favourite book or TV show.

