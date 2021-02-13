New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valentine's Day 2021 is just hours away and you might be ransacking the stores for a memorable gift for your loved one. The time is past to make the purchase from an online shopping portal, and finding the right physical store, gift wrapping the item and getting it delivered can take hours. The countdown for the day of love is officially on and if are still short on gift ideas, there is no need to panic. We have covered some last-minute presents you can purchase for your partner.

Customised nameplate necklace or Pendant

Gift a customised nameplate necklace to your partner this Valentine's Day. The online shopping portal offer a variety of necklaces to choose from, though we recommend that you make the purchase from a physical store since Valentine's Day is just hours away. You can also gift her a love-shaped pendant with you and your partner's image in it.

Book

Does your partner like reading a specific genre, say romance or thriller? Visit a nearby bookstore and purchase the hardcover of a book she told you she had been meaning to read for a while. Unlike chocolates or flowers, the book will stay on her shelf for years.

Smart-watch

The Indian market is flooded with a range of smartwatches and the throat cut competition has kept the prices low. If you are okay with spending three thousand or more, this is one gift she will definitely remember for long.

Makeup Kit

It is hard to go wrong on a make-up kit if you know the brands she prefer. Girls take special care of their skin and spend a lot of money on makeup and skincare products.

Gift Hamper

Still confused about what to gift her on the Valentine's Day? How about a gift hamper that includes chocolates, flowers, teddy, and skincare products?

Posted By: Lakshay Raja