New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally! Its that time of the month when everything goes into the slow-motion mode, the wind starts blowing briskly and the atmosphere is filled with love. Yes, you guessed it right it's the Valentine Week that is just a few days away to kick start.

Now as Valentine Day 2021 is around the corner, the stress to make the valentine day memorable is quite high. Showering your bae with gifts such as flowers, chocolates, etc or taking them out on candlelight dinner, sounds perfect. But isn't that too cliche? Here we have brought to you 5 offbeat date ideas that will make your day memorable amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ride around the town

Kick start your day at the crack of dawn. Change the fashion of walking hand in hand this year and go for a bicycle ride together in the streets of Old Delhi or around the Lodhi Garden. Exploring the national capital is the best way to spend the day and what if you might end up exploring something really unique in the town.

Go Gaming

If you guys are sports freak then why go tacky and uncomfortable way. Spend the day together in the gaming area and horn your skills in bowling alleys, air hockey, and more.

A walk to Ancient Monuments

Exploring the ancient buildings and monuments of Delhi is the best way to spend the day as the city has many hidden gems stored in for you to explore. You can go to Satpula Bridge, Haveli of Mirza Galib at Gali Qasim Jaan, Tughlaqabad Fort, Chunnamal Haveli, etc. Make a list of all such hidden gems and spend the day exploring.

Movie Date with a twist

Who doesn't like sitting under the sky, watching stars twinkling and making bizarre future plans? If your bae is such a person then go for open-air cinemas. As its the best way to kick off the day in the arms of your bae with your favourite romantic movie on reel.

Adventure Date

If you guys more into an adventure thing like hiking, rock climbing then, Delhi offers many such places where you can feast your soul by rock climbing activities and many more.

