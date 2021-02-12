With Valentine's Day round the corner, we have rounded up some staycation ideas that require little planning and would be easy on your pocket.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valentine's Day offers couples world-over the time to create new experiences, reflect on their relationship and strengthen their bond. In the time of a pandemic, a romantic getaway with your significant one over the weekend may not be the best way to spend the festival of love. Languishing in your home can feel more luxurious than the best of the destinations if you have the right ideas to spend the day. With Valentine's Day round the corner, we have rounded up some staycation ideas that require little planning and would be easy on your pocket.

Prepare delicious and romantic meal for your partner

Cozy-up at your place with an special dinner for your significant one on the Valentine's Day. As the occasion falls on Sunday, this year, you will have the whole day to prepare that special recipe you have been meaning to cook for long. Set the atmosphere with candles and Blues.

Netflix and Chill

After a scrumptious meal, sprawl on your couch and binge-watch a TV show or a movie on an OTT platform. Search for the TV shows and movie suggestions online and select what suits you both.

Boardgame night

Instead of binge-watching a TV show after the meal, you can play your favourite board game with your loved one, or even invite friends over for the activity. If your partner is up for it, you can also play video games or card games.

Camping

Set up a camp on your backyard, ignite a bonfire, make barbeque and play some blues. With the Valentine's day falling on Sunday, you will get the whole day to purchase and set up the tent. You can save all the effort if there is a camping site nearby.

Be a tourist in your hometown

Instead of planning for a weekend getaway in the vicinity of your city, be a tourist in your own hometown. Visit tourist spots you have never been to before.

