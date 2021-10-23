New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the significant festivals dedicated to Lord Ganesha. As per the Hindu calendar, each month has two Chaturthi Tithi, namely Sankashti Chaturthi and Vinayaka Chaturthi. Sankashti Chaturthi falls after Purnima during Krishna Paksha, while Vinayaka Chaturthi falls after Amavasya during Shukla Paksha. However, when a Sankashti Chaturthi falls in the Ashwin month, it is called Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat. This month it will be observed on October 24, 2021.

On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Ganesha to seek his blessing for prosperous and obstacle-free life. Lord Ganesha is the supreme lord of intelligence and removes obstacles from his devotees' life.

Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: October 24, 2021, Sunday

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 03:01 AM on Oct 24, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 05:43 AM on Oct 25, 2021

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 08:07 PM

Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Significance

Each month, Lord Ganesha, also known as Vighnaharta, is worshipped with the name and Peeta. On this day, devotees perform puja in the evening, after the moon is visible. It is believed, those who observe fast on this day are blessed with happy, prosperous and obstacle-free life. Also, on this day, Hindu married women observe Karwa Chauth for the safety and longevity of their husbands.

Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Take a vow to observe fast religiously

- In the evening, perform the puja by offering durva grass, flowers, incense stick, etc

- Offer bhoj such as laddoo, puri, halwa, etc.

- Read Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi vrat Katha and conclude the puja by performing aarti.

- After the aarti, worship Lord Moon and offer araghya and break the fast.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv