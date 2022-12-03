Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi Of This Day

EKADASHI IN Hindu texts are one of the most sacred and auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi during the Keshava month of the Vaishnava calendar. Also referred to as 'Baikuntha Ekadashi', it is celebrated across parts of the country with great fervour and joy.

Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious day of Vaishnava Moskshad Ekadashi will be observed on December 04, 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 05:39 AM on December 03 and ends at 05:34 AM on December 04, 2022.

The Prana time for Vaishnava Ekadashi is from 07:00 AM to 09:05 AM on December 05, 2022.

Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Significance

The Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi is also known as Vaikuntha Ekadashi. It is believed that on a special occasion, the door to Lord Vishnu's heavenly abode known as Vaikuntha Dwaram is opened for all. It is also believed that observing fast on Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi is equivalent to the remaining 23 Ekadashi of the year. The devotees who observe fast on this auspicious day are blessed with the removal of all sins and get Vaikunth after death.

Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Puja Vidhi/ Rituals

On this auspicious occasion, devotees wake up early in the morning, take bath and wear clean clothes. Devotees observe a whole day or partial fast until sunrise on the following day. Place the idol of Lord Krishna and offer flowers, and incense sticks while performing the puja. People also worship Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and perform aarti after that. One should recite Vedic mantras and read Vishnu Sahasranaam on this day to seek the immense blessings of Lord Vishnu.