Vaishali Takkar Dies By Suicide: Check Warnings Signs To Recognise Suicidal Behaviour

AMID growing crisis of mental health, suicide is the most prevalent outcome of mental health illness. With the upcoming news of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka famous Actress, Vaishali Takkar committed suicide on Sunday, October 16, 2022, debates around why people are committing suicide have risen again. Moreover, many other eminent personalities such as Sushant Singh Rajput, have previously committed suicide and the reasons are still unknown.

Every suicide that takes place is a tragedy that affects families, communities and the entire country and has long and drastic effects on the people left behind. Suicide is a death caused by injuring oneself with the intent to die. There can be numerous reasons why a person can commit suicide. Suicide feelings can mean having thoughts about ending one's life and such feelings can be very personal and traumatic. However, you may not know what might cause a person to attempt suicide, there are some common characteristics or suicidal behaviors to be aware of.

Read below some warning signs to recognize suicidal behavior in the people near you.

1. Talking about feeling hopeless or alone

2. Saying they have no reason for living

3. Searching for means of doing personal harms

4. Avoiding social interactions

5. Talking of suicide as a way out

6. Showing signs of extreme intentions to seek revenge

7. Showing signs of extreme agitation

8. Eating too much or too little

9. Having dramatic mood swings

However, you can always try to reach out to people you trust for help and interact with them for the things bothering you and can consult a psychologist. Preventing suicide requires effective strategies at all levels which include strategies for individuals, families and communities. It can also be prevented by learning the warning signs mentioned above and more, promoting prevention and resilience techniques and most importantly communicating with family and friends.

You can call on governemnt helpline numbers for suicide prevention. You can ask for help and speak with someone about what you're feeling and going through. Prevention is always better, your life matters to this world.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)